STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and approximately $96,790.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00647896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

