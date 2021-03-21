Status (SNT) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $372.99 million and approximately $66.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.02 or 0.00646142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00068816 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

