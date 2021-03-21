Steem Dollars Reaches Market Cap of $47.00 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $47.00 million and $20.70 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $7.32 or 0.00012911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,683.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.49 or 0.00914705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.61 or 0.00353909 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00032991 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001081 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001355 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,422,193 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

