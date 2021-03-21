Steem Dollars (SBD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.20 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.72 or 0.00011914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $43.11 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,403.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $522.93 or 0.00927125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.00356380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00033149 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001367 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,414,926 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

