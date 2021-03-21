Steem Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Steem has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $208.32 million and $32.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,421.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $525.09 or 0.00914447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $204.97 or 0.00356962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00032886 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 391,660,434 coins and its circulating supply is 374,686,340 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.