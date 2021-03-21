SteepCoin (STEEP) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $93,594.52 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.59 or 0.00720213 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 109.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

