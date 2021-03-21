stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher This Week

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00459019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00063697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00141323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00056737 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.46 or 0.00701654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00073259 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

