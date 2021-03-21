Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Zoetis worth $65,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $153.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.