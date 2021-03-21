Stifel Financial Corp Buys 158,857 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.33% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $63,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 529,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,266,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

