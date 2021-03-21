Stifel Financial Corp Buys 33,810 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $52,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 124,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 77,076 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 388,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $650,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,522 shares of company stock valued at $149,594,030. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $194.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.