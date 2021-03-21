Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,381 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $54,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,414,000 after purchasing an additional 59,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.86 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.