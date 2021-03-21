Stifel Financial Corp Has $68.33 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $68,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $132,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $92,322,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,282.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 522,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,165,000 after purchasing an additional 484,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 941,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,321,000 after purchasing an additional 406,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $184.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.11.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

