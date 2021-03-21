Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $56,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

