Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,688 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Fortinet worth $60,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,168,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $2,329,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 34.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,170,350. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

