Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 257,812 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $66,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

