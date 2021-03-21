Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,278 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Parker-Hannifin worth $51,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,264,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,007,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 792,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH opened at $311.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $321.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.