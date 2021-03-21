Stifel Financial Corp Sells 146,541 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 146,541 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $55,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,791,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 319,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 283,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,241,000 after buying an additional 114,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

AXP opened at $140.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. American Express has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $151.46. The stock has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

