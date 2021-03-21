StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for StoneCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. StoneCo posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StoneCo.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in StoneCo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.91. 4,489,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,414. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

