Stratis Price Up 31.7% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $246.33 million and $8.26 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.90 or 0.00003315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00015480 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 93.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,415,292 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org

Buying and Selling Stratis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

