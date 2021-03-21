Strong (STRONG) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Strong has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $972,992.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $70.53 or 0.00122643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00464793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00138492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00753247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

