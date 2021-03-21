StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $2,178.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,418,897,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,005,703,405 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

