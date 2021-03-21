Substratum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,408.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 241.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $70,408.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.00648132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.