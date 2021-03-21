Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 552.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

SUI opened at $149.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

