SUN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $286.41 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, SUN has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $129.72 million and $286.41 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.76 or 0.00046652 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.44 or 0.00459259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00141518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.92 or 0.00693702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

SUN Token Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,343 tokens. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

SUN Token Trading

