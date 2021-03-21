Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of Sunnova Energy International worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,758 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,774.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

