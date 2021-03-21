SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 879,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of SunPower worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SunPower by 23,074.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SunPower by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 139,024 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 735.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 259,184 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 86.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 289,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 133,799 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,527 shares in the company, valued at $368,748.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 31,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,174,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,939.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,336 shares of company stock worth $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

