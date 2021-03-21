SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $3.27 on Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00005687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $328.13 million and approximately $19.83 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 84.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.33 or 0.00244061 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00032247 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

