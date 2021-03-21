SureRemit (RMT) Market Capitalization Hits $3.01 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $79,098.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SureRemit has traded flat against the US dollar. One SureRemit token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00457571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00703241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

SureRemit Token Profile

SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars.

