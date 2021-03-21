Suretly Price Tops $0.18 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a total market cap of $42,596.18 and $1,303.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00642149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00068654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.