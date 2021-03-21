SushiSwap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $331.73 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $19.01 or 0.00032835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $331.73 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00016813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.46 or 0.00643318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023552 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 206,412,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.