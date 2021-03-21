suterusu Reaches Market Cap of $38.90 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $38.90 million and $558,773.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00644663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023623 BTC.

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

