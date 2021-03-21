SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $437.80.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of SIVB opened at $544.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $577.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 47.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

