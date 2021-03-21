Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0432 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $368,949.16 and approximately $50.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded up 289.4% against the dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00646645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

SWT is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

