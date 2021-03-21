Swerve Price Tops $1.59 (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002748 BTC on major exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $18.18 million and $10.78 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00457571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00064466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00703241 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,992,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,418,020 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.