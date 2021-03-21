Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $68.08 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.23 or 0.00463290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00137274 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00056237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.44 or 0.00745204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00074574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,708,478 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

