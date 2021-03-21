Sylo Tops 1-Day Volume of $419,025.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 96.8% against the US dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $15.18 million and approximately $419,025.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001802 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000097 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sylo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.