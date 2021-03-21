Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Shares of SYNH stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.85. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $32.64 and a 12 month high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock worth $351,263,976 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Syneos Health by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,084,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,635,000 after buying an additional 75,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.