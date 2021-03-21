Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $47.87. 3,812,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 355,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

