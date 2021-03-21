Syntropy (NOIA) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Syntropy token can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $155.41 million and approximately $871,012.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00642338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,225,927 tokens. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars.

