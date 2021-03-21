Syscoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.12 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $188.11 million and $8.12 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.43 or 0.00343918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 608,788,755 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

