TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
TaaS Profile
TAAS
is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund
. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund
.
Buying and Selling TaaS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.
TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00050787 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00017283 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00643731 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00068863 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024167 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
TaaS Token Profile
TaaS (TAAS)
is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund
and its Facebook page is accessible here
. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund
. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund
.
TaaS Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.