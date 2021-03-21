Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 21.7% of FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FountainCap Research & Investment Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,535,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,461. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $589.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

