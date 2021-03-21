Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after buying an additional 439,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,847,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,747,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,604,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,203,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.42.

TTWO opened at $169.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.29. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

