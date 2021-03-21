TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.33.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
NYSE:TAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.75. 3,027,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,533. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.26, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
