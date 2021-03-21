TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

NYSE:TAL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.75. 3,027,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,533. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,315.26, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.