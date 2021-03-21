Tap Market Capitalization Achieves $9.18 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Tap has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $585,374.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00016223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00648586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024308 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.