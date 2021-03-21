Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,223 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.38% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after acquiring an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $31.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,645. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.