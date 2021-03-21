TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, Director Joel E. Hunter purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$61.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,661.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,800. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock worth $502,566.

Shares of TSE TRP traded up C$0.25 on Friday, hitting C$57.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,407,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,159. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$47.25 and a 12-month high of C$67.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.35%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

