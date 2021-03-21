TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

TCP remained flat at $$30.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. TC PipeLines has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $39.69.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 71.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. TC PipeLines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TC PipeLines by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TC PipeLines by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 24.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

