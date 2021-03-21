TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.89. TCF Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TCF Financial.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million.

TCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ TCF traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,757. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TCF Financial by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCF Financial (TCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.