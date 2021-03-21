TEAM (TokenStars) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $585.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $115,605.88 and approximately $585.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020353 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 tokens. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

